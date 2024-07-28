Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 325 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 54,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,883 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

OFG stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.09 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

