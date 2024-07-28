Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 574 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

STWD opened at $19.90 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

