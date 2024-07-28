Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 604 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 285.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

