Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 773 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OFIX shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $16.51 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $188.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

