Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 79 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $177.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.84.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

