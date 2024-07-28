Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 82 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,703 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,790. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AN opened at $178.12 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.55. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

