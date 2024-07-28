Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $280,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,550 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

BTU stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

