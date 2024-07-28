Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $57.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

