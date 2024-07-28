Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after buying an additional 269,441 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 478.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

NFG stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

