Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Brink’s by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brink’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Up 1.9 %

BCO stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

