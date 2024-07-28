Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 439,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,788 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRH

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.