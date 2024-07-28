Short Interest in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Rises By 144.6%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the June 30th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of JEWL stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Adamas One has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

