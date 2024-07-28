Short Interest in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Rises By 144.6%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the June 30th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Adamas One Price Performance
Shares of JEWL stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Adamas One has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.
Adamas One Company Profile
