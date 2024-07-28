Short Interest in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Expands By 27.0%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 570,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $934,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,596,494 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $934,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,596,494 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $4,856,040 over the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

