Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Rises By 150.0%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $14.79 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

