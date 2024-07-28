Short Interest in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Declines By 16.0%

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 173,400 shares. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Maison Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Maison Solutions stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Maison Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Maison Solutions Company Profile
