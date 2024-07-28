Short Interest in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Declines By 16.0%

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 173,400 shares. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Maison Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Maison Solutions stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Maison Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Read More

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

