Short Interest in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Declines By 15.8%

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance

MSHXF stock opened at C$26.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.91. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 12-month low of C$26.91 and a 12-month high of C$26.91.

About Mitsubishi Shokuhin

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

