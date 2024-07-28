Short Interest in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Declines By 15.8%

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance
MSHXF stock opened at C$26.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.91. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 12-month low of C$26.91 and a 12-month high of C$26.91.
About Mitsubishi Shokuhin
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Shokuhin
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.