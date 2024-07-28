Short Interest in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Declines By 16.2%

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

