Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB) Decreases By 15.9%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 845,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of NioCorp Developments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NioCorp Developments by 529.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 617,664 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NB opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NioCorp Developments last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NioCorp Developments will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NioCorp Developments from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

