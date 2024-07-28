Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Decreases By 16.1%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,300 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 1,288,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.0 days.
Northern Star Resources Stock Down 6.6 %
OTCMKTS NESRF opened at $8.90 on Friday. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.
About Northern Star Resources
