Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Decreases By 16.1%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,300 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 1,288,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Northern Star Resources Stock Down 6.6 %

OTCMKTS NESRF opened at $8.90 on Friday. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

