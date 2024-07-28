Short Interest in Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Expands By 27.6%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days.
Osino Resources Stock Performance
OSIIF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Osino Resources has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
Osino Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Osino Resources
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.