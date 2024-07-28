Short Interest in Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Expands By 27.6%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

OSIIF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Osino Resources has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

