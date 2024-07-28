Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expands By 27.2%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,867.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,563 shares of company stock valued at $230,496 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 87.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,086 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,861,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

PSTL stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $334.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 960.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

