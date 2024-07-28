Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Declines By 15.9%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 3.9 %
SQFT opened at $0.76 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
