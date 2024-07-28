Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Declines By 15.9%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

SQFT opened at $0.76 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.