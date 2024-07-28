Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Grows By 39.1%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Procure Space ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Procure Space ETF stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

Procure Space ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

