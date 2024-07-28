Short Interest in Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Rises By 27.5%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06. Sixt has a 12-month low of $70.19 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

