Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Increases By 156.6%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the June 30th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ STAF opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The business services provider reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 551.45%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.