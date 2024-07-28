Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Decreases By 18.9%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TZOO
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Travelzoo
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 73.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.
Travelzoo Price Performance
NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Travelzoo
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.