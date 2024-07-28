Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Decreases By 18.9%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,647,680.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $653,225 in the last 90 days. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 73.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

