Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Expands By 81.5%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEEE opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

