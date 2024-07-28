Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Expands By 81.5%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEEE opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.