Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Grows By 32.7%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

