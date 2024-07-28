Short Interest in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Declines By 19.0%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 15,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $103,354,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after buying an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after buying an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

