Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Increases By 165.7%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UBND opened at $21.64 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
