Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Increases By 165.7%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBND opened at $21.64 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBND. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,804,000 after purchasing an additional 952,062 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,596,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

