Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Expands By 28.1%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.