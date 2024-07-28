Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Expands By 28.1%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.00.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
