SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Head to Head Analysis

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Free Report) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Groove Botanicals and SilverBow Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $652.36 million 1.48 $297.72 million $7.40 5.10

Volatility and Risk

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Groove Botanicals and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43

SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.15%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources 24.41% 16.48% 7.66%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas producer. It also focuses on assembling a portfolio of EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

