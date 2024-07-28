Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 0.7 %

SGAPY opened at $22.73 on Friday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5649 per share. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.