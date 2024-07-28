Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $79.00 at Barclays

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

NYSE:SKX opened at $64.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 52,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 44,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

