SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
SLRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 185,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
