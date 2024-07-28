Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,387,000 after acquiring an additional 172,908 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 878,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,572,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

NYSE:SQM opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $75.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

