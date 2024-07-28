SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 549,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,980,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $248.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.