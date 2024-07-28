Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Trading Down 4.2%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.61 and last traded at $35.82. 628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

Solvay Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

