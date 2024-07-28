Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Source Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
SOR opened at $43.52 on Friday. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.
About Source Capital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.