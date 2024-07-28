SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $112.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $102.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. SouthState has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $100.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

