SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 169,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $54.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.