Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.44% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $395,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPR. M&G Plc bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $3,520,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,078,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

