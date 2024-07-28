SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,977,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,138,000 after buying an additional 201,764 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 341,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,269,000 after buying an additional 63,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

