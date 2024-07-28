STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 944.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after buying an additional 1,013,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 790,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 89.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 598,788 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE STAG opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $40.68.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

