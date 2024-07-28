Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Standex International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standex International to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $186.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $191.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Standex International

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.