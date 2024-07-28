Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 1.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.25 and last traded at $74.15. 1,257,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,621,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

