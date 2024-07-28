State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 185.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth $266,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

SBSI stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

