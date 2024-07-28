State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,971,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,363,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MillerKnoll by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after acquiring an additional 593,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 0.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

