State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,430 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 49.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NGVT opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

