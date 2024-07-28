State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 209.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $968.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

